Cencora Inc (COR) volume hits 3.39 million: A New Opening for Investors

As on Wednesday, Cencora Inc (NYSE: COR) started slowly as it slid -4.38% to $335.31, before settling in for the price of $350.67 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, COR posted a 52-week range of $223.92-$377.54.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 10.39%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $193.94 million, simultaneously with a float of $185.73 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $65.05 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $337.44, while the 200-day Moving Average is $297.65.

Cencora Inc (COR) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Medical Distribution industry. Cencora Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 4.26%, in contrast to 96.03% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Nov 18 ’25, this organization’s President & CEO sold 5,096 shares at the rate of 366.64, making the entire transaction reach 1,868,397 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 65,746.

Cencora Inc (COR) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 4.92 per share during the current fiscal year.

Cencora Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 10.39% and is forecasted to reach 19.53 in the upcoming year.

Cencora Inc (NYSE: COR) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Cencora Inc (COR). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.55. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $42.17, and its Beta score is 0.66. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.20. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 20.28.

In the same vein, COR’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 7.95, a figure that is expected to reach 4.07 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 19.53 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Cencora Inc (COR)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Cencora Inc, COR], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 1.83 million was better the volume of 1.55 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 8.45% While, its Average True Range was 25.45.

Raw Stochastic average of Cencora Inc (COR) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 59.44%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 4.35% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 7.89 that was higher than 6.86 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.