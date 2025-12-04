Central Puerto ADR (CEPU) went up 8.46% yesterday: Is this the Most Sought-After Stock Today?

Central Puerto ADR (NYSE: CEPU) started the day on Wednesday, with a price increase of 8.46% at $17.95, before settling in for the price of $16.55 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CEPU posted a 52-week range of $7.43-$17.15.

The Utilities sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been -21.54% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -21.54%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 99.55%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $151.40 million, simultaneously with a float of $151.34 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $2.72 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $12.08, while the 200-day Moving Average is $11.66.

Central Puerto ADR (CEPU) Earnings and Revenue Records

Central Puerto ADR’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 99.55% and is forecasted to reach 2.41 in the upcoming year.

Central Puerto ADR (NYSE: CEPU) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Central Puerto ADR (CEPU). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.29. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $11.67, and its Beta score is 1.17. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.23. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 113.99.

In the same vein, CEPU’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.54, and analysts are predicting that it will be 2.41 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Central Puerto ADR (CEPU)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Central Puerto ADR (NYSE: CEPU), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.48 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 0.35 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 89.96% While, its Average True Range was 82.81.

Raw Stochastic average of Central Puerto ADR (CEPU) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 99.91%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 99.78% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.87 that was higher than 0.67 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.