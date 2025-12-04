Ceribell Inc (CBLL) 20 Days SMA touch 26.21%: Odds are Looking very much in favour

As on Wednesday, Ceribell Inc (NASDAQ: CBLL) got off with the flyer as it spiked 6.82% to $18.0, before settling in for the price of $16.85 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CBLL posted a 52-week range of $10.01-$32.75.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 55.57%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $37.05 million, simultaneously with a float of $22.09 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $667.72 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $13.02, while the 200-day Moving Average is $15.76.

Ceribell Inc (CBLL) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Medical Devices industry. Ceribell Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 40.45%, in contrast to 53.14% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 01 ’25, this organization’s Chief Technology Officer sold 11,112 shares at the rate of 12.28, making the entire transaction reach 136,455 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 167,704. Preceding that transaction, on Dec 01 ’25, Company’s President and CEO sold 25,000 for 16.59, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 414,750. This particular insider is now the holder of 798,135 in total.

Ceribell Inc (CBLL) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.38 per share during the current fiscal year.

Ceribell Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 55.57% and is forecasted to reach -1.46 in the upcoming year.

Ceribell Inc (NASDAQ: CBLL) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Ceribell Inc (CBLL). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 12.11. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 8.06.

In the same vein, CBLL’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.45, a figure that is expected to reach -0.41 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -1.46 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Ceribell Inc (CBLL)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Ceribell Inc, CBLL], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 0.48 million was better the volume of 0.3 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 89.35% While, its Average True Range was 82.12.

Raw Stochastic average of Ceribell Inc (CBLL) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 97.68%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 97.07% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.82 that was higher than 0.64 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.