Clear Secure Inc (YOU) is predicted to post EPS of 0.28 in the upcoming quarter : This Stock is Ticking Every Box for Top Investors

As on Wednesday, Clear Secure Inc (NYSE: YOU) started slowly as it slid -3.96% to $33.51, before settling in for the price of $34.89 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, YOU posted a 52-week range of $21.44-$39.00.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -39.26%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $97.19 million, simultaneously with a float of $88.69 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $4.46 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $33.35, while the 200-day Moving Average is $29.58.

Clear Secure Inc (YOU) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Software – Application industry. Clear Secure Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 9.30%, in contrast to 98.82% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Nov 06 ’25, this organization’s Director sold 6,000 shares at the rate of 36.04, making the entire transaction reach 216,240 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 187,634.

Clear Secure Inc (YOU) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.38 per share during the current fiscal year.

Clear Secure Inc’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -39.26% and is forecasted to reach 1.28 in the upcoming year.

Clear Secure Inc (NYSE: YOU) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Clear Secure Inc (YOU). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.93. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $17.57, and its Beta score is 1.22. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 5.15. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 15.41.

In the same vein, YOU’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.91, a figure that is expected to reach 0.28 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.28 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Clear Secure Inc (YOU)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Clear Secure Inc, YOU], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 0.96 million was lower the volume of 1.84 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 28.20% While, its Average True Range was 38.39.

Raw Stochastic average of Clear Secure Inc (YOU) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 48.26%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 4.42% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 1.33 that was higher than 1.20 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.