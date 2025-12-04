Clene Inc (CLNN) distance from 200-day Simple Moving Average is $5.20: Right on the Precipice

Clene Inc (NASDAQ: CLNN) open the trading on Wednesday, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -22.03% to $7.22, before settling in for the price of $9.26 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CLNN posted a 52-week range of $2.28-$13.50.

The company of the Healthcare sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 21.17%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 21.17%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 59.45%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $10.22 million, simultaneously with a float of $7.42 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $74.61 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $8.84, while the 200-day Moving Average is $5.20.

Clene Inc (CLNN) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Biotechnology industry. Clene Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 28.19%, in contrast to 7.71% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Aug 21 ’25, this organization’s 10% Owner sold 3,401 shares at the rate of 5.34, making the entire transaction reach 18,161 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 704,591. Preceding that transaction, on Jun 04 ’25, Company’s 10% Owner sold 600 for 4.04, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 2,424. This particular insider is now the holder of 707,992 in total.

Clene Inc (CLNN) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.55 per share during the current fiscal year.

Clene Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 59.45% and is forecasted to reach -2.07 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 65.39% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 21.17% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Clene Inc (NASDAQ: CLNN) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Clene Inc (CLNN). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.52. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 355.28.

In the same vein, CLNN’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -3.39, a figure that is expected to reach -0.56 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -2.07 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Clene Inc (CLNN)

[Clene Inc, CLNN] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 29.37% While, its Average True Range was 31.84.

Raw Stochastic average of Clene Inc (CLNN) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 38.73%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 14.82% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 1.16 that was higher than 0.76 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.