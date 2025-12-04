Coinbase Global Inc (COIN) surge 8.97% in a week: will this be a lucky break through?

Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ: COIN) started the day on Wednesday, with a price increase of 5.19% at $276.92, before settling in for the price of $263.26 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, COIN posted a 52-week range of $142.58-$444.64.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -14.61%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $227.16 million, simultaneously with a float of $220.17 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $74.67 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $317.73, while the 200-day Moving Average is $281.84.

Coinbase Global Inc (COIN) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Financial Data & Stock Exchanges Industry. Coinbase Global Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 18.35%, in contrast to 53.46% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 01 ’25, this organization’s Director sold 10,000 shares at the rate of 259.19, making the entire transaction reach 2,591,914 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 194,973. Preceding that transaction, on Nov 28 ’25, Company’s Director sold 1,375 for 273.28, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 375,756. This particular insider is now the holder of 0 in total.

Coinbase Global Inc (COIN) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.55 per share during the current fiscal year.

Coinbase Global Inc’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -14.61% and is forecasted to reach 6.95 in the upcoming year.

Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ: COIN) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Coinbase Global Inc (COIN). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.40. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $23.97, and its Beta score is 3.69. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 8.54. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 24.72.

In the same vein, COIN’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 11.55, a figure that is expected to reach 1.15 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 6.95 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Coinbase Global Inc (COIN)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ: COIN), its last 5-days Average volume was 9.91 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 10.93 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 72.90% While, its Average True Range was 51.54.

Raw Stochastic average of Coinbase Global Inc (COIN) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 21.43%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 62.85% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 16.08 that was higher than 15.98 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.