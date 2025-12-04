Concentra Group Holdings Parent Inc (CON) EPS growth this year is -10.42%: Get Prepared for Trading Lift Off

Concentra Group Holdings Parent Inc (NYSE: CON) flaunted slowness of -4.87% at $19.52, as the Stock market unbolted on Wednesday, before settling in for the price of $20.52 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CON posted a 52-week range of $18.55-$24.17.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -10.42%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $128.17 million, simultaneously with a float of $114.42 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $2.50 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $20.19, while the 200-day Moving Average is $21.16.

Concentra Group Holdings Parent Inc (CON) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Concentra Group Holdings Parent Inc industry. Concentra Group Holdings Parent Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 10.73%, in contrast to 89.10% institutional ownership.

Concentra Group Holdings Parent Inc (CON) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.37 per share during the current fiscal year.

Concentra Group Holdings Parent Inc’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -10.42% and is forecasted to reach 1.50 in the upcoming year.

Concentra Group Holdings Parent Inc (NYSE: CON) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Concentra Group Holdings Parent Inc (CON). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.20. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $16.39, and its Beta score is 0.68. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.20. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 14.25.

In the same vein, CON’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.19, a figure that is expected to reach 0.23 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.50 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Concentra Group Holdings Parent Inc (CON)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Concentra Group Holdings Parent Inc, CON]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 0.85 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 48.26% While, its Average True Range was 39.25.

Raw Stochastic average of Concentra Group Holdings Parent Inc (CON) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 17.91%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 24.24% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.59 that was higher than 0.57 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.