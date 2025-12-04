Constellium SE (CSTM) went up 6.45% yesterday: Is this the Most Sought-After Stock Today?

Constellium SE (NYSE: CSTM) open the trading on Wednesday, with great promise as it jumped 6.45% to $17.98, before settling in for the price of $16.89 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CSTM posted a 52-week range of $7.32-$18.01.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Basic Materials sector firm’s annual sales growth was -4.74%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -4.74%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 286.18%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $137.80 million, simultaneously with a float of $122.89 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $2.48 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $15.74, while the 200-day Moving Average is $13.24.

Constellium SE (CSTM) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Aluminum industry. Constellium SE’s current insider ownership accounts for 10.82%, in contrast to 84.59% institutional ownership.

Constellium SE (CSTM) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.29 per share during the current fiscal year.

Constellium SE’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 286.18% and is forecasted to reach 1.60 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 68.44% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -4.74% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Constellium SE (NYSE: CSTM) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Constellium SE (CSTM). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.54. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $22.37, and its Beta score is 1.53. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.31.

In the same vein, CSTM’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.80, a figure that is expected to reach 0.34 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.60 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Constellium SE (CSTM)

[Constellium SE, CSTM] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 93.95% While, its Average True Range was 81.39.

Raw Stochastic average of Constellium SE (CSTM) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 99.40%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 99.56% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.64 that was higher than 0.59 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.