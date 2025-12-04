Core Natural Resources Inc (CNR) is heading in the right direction with an average volume of $876.24K

Core Natural Resources Inc (NYSE: CNR) established initial surge of 6.26% at $82.68, as the Stock market unbolted on Wednesday, before settling in for the price of $77.81 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CNR posted a 52-week range of $58.19-$129.00.

The Energy sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 27.90% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 27.90%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -115.15%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $51.22 million, simultaneously with a float of $50.04 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $4.24 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $84.63, while the 200-day Moving Average is $75.87.

Core Natural Resources Inc (CNR) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Core Natural Resources Inc industry. Core Natural Resources Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 2.34%, in contrast to 91.40% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Oct 09 ’25, this organization’s Chief Accounting Officer sold 1,000 shares at the rate of 100.00, making the entire transaction reach 100,000 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 9,307. Preceding that transaction, on Oct 08 ’25, Company’s Chief Accounting Officer sold 1,000 for 95.00, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 95,000. This particular insider is now the holder of 10,307 in total.

Core Natural Resources Inc (CNR) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.96 per share during the current fiscal year.

Core Natural Resources Inc’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -115.15% and is forecasted to reach 7.93 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will decrease by -3.75% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 27.90% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Core Natural Resources Inc (NYSE: CNR) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Core Natural Resources Inc (CNR). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.29. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.14. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 56.03.

In the same vein, CNR’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.42, a figure that is expected to reach 0.00 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 7.93 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Core Natural Resources Inc (CNR)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Core Natural Resources Inc, CNR]. During the last 5-days, its volume was lower the volume of 0.93 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 59.23% While, its Average True Range was 57.89.

Raw Stochastic average of Core Natural Resources Inc (CNR) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 40.70%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 56.16% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 3.71 that was higher than 3.54 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.