Corebridge Financial Inc (CRBG) volume hits 5.07 million: A New Opening for Investors

As on Wednesday, Corebridge Financial Inc (NYSE: CRBG) got off with the flyer as it spiked 1.93% to $29.56, before settling in for the price of $29.0 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CRBG posted a 52-week range of $23.69-$36.57.

The Financial Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 116.91%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 116.91%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -8.84%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $650.19 million, simultaneously with a float of $406.48 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $15.39 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $30.92, while the 200-day Moving Average is $32.19.

Corebridge Financial Inc (CRBG) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Asset Management industry. Corebridge Financial Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 21.91%, in contrast to 75.06% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Nov 04 ’25, this organization’s 10% Owner sold 32,600,000 shares at the rate of 31.10, making the entire transaction reach 1,013,860,000 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 50,111,853. Preceding that transaction, on Sep 05 ’25, Company’s 10% Owner sold 1,184,160 for 33.65, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 39,846,984. This particular insider is now the holder of 82,711,853 in total.

Corebridge Financial Inc (CRBG) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.21 per share during the current fiscal year.

Corebridge Financial Inc’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -8.84% and is forecasted to reach 5.40 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 9.79% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 116.91% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Corebridge Financial Inc (NYSE: CRBG) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Corebridge Financial Inc (CRBG). Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $16.95, and its Beta score is 1.08. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.85. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 9.50.

In the same vein, CRBG’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.74, a figure that is expected to reach 1.14 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 5.40 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Corebridge Financial Inc (CRBG)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Corebridge Financial Inc, CRBG], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 4.61 million was better the volume of 3.7 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 68.02% While, its Average True Range was 51.39.

Raw Stochastic average of Corebridge Financial Inc (CRBG) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 24.46%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 70.72% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.90 that was higher than 0.79 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.