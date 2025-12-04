CRH Plc (CRH) poses a Brand-New Opportunity for Investors with beta value of 1.20

CRH Plc (NYSE: CRH) open the trading on Wednesday, with great promise as it jumped 2.32% to $121.36, before settling in for the price of $118.61 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CRH posted a 52-week range of $76.75-$121.99.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Basic Materials sector firm’s annual sales growth was 18.51%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 18.51%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 1.81%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $672.66 million, simultaneously with a float of $671.13 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $81.34 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $116.23, while the 200-day Moving Average is $102.43.

CRH Plc (CRH) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Building Materials industry. CRH Plc’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.23%, in contrast to 82.98% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Aug 12 ’25, this organization’s Chief Operating Officer sold 40,000 shares at the rate of 110.91, making the entire transaction reach 4,436,392 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 50,224. Preceding that transaction, on May 13 ’25, Company’s Group General Counsel bought 1,492 for 99.16, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 147,941. This particular insider is now the holder of 1,492 in total.

CRH Plc (CRH) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.18 per share during the current fiscal year.

CRH Plc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 1.81% and is forecasted to reach 6.11 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 7.61% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 18.51% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

CRH Plc (NYSE: CRH) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for CRH Plc (CRH). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.02. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $24.15, and its Beta score is 1.20. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.20. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 30.72.

In the same vein, CRH’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 5.03, a figure that is expected to reach 1.53 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 6.11 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of CRH Plc (CRH)

[CRH Plc, CRH] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 90.30% While, its Average True Range was 70.77.

Raw Stochastic average of CRH Plc (CRH) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 97.95%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 96.98% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 2.61 that was higher than 2.31 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.