CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP) poses a Brand-New Opportunity for Investors with beta value of 1.70

As on Wednesday, CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ: CRSP) got off with the flyer as it spiked 8.55% to $55.99, before settling in for the price of $51.58 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CRSP posted a 52-week range of $30.04-$78.48.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -43.62%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $93.87 million, simultaneously with a float of $91.32 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $5.34 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $61.58, while the 200-day Moving Average is $50.44.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry. CRISPR Therapeutics AG’s current insider ownership accounts for 4.17%, in contrast to 71.48% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Oct 17 ’25, this organization’s Chief Executive Officer sold 50,895 shares at the rate of 67.91, making the entire transaction reach 3,456,279 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 254,201. Preceding that transaction, on Oct 14 ’25, Company’s Chief Executive Officer sold 4,242 for 66.60, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 282,517. This particular insider is now the holder of 205,096 in total.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -1.09 per share during the current fiscal year.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -43.62% and is forecasted to reach -4.06 in the upcoming year.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ: CRSP) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 16.22. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 139.17.

In the same vein, CRSP’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -5.58, a figure that is expected to reach -1.18 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -4.06 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [CRISPR Therapeutics AG, CRSP], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 1.83 million was lower the volume of 2.56 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 72.93% While, its Average True Range was 57.18.

Raw Stochastic average of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 26.17%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 99.75% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 3.25 that was lower than 3.41 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.