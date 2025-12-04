Cross Country Healthcares, Inc (CCRN) is set for another landmark as it hit the volume of 1.24 million

Cross Country Healthcares, Inc (NASDAQ: CCRN) flaunted slowness of -6.16% at $9.45, as the Stock market unbolted on Wednesday, before settling in for the price of $10.07 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CCRN posted a 52-week range of $9.89-$18.33.

The Healthcare Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 23.00%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 23.00%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -73.91%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $32.52 million, simultaneously with a float of $30.99 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $309.58 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $12.28, while the 200-day Moving Average is $13.55.

Cross Country Healthcares, Inc (CCRN) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Cross Country Healthcares, Inc industry. Cross Country Healthcares, Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 5.40%, in contrast to 104.18% institutional ownership.

Cross Country Healthcares, Inc (CCRN) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.01 per share during the current fiscal year.

Cross Country Healthcares, Inc’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -73.91% and is forecasted to reach 0.08 in the upcoming year.

Cross Country Healthcares, Inc (NASDAQ: CCRN) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Cross Country Healthcares, Inc (CCRN). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 3.45. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.27. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 6.78.

In the same vein, CCRN’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.48, a figure that is expected to reach 0.04 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.08 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Cross Country Healthcares, Inc (CCRN)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Cross Country Healthcares, Inc, CCRN]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 0.35 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 10.59% While, its Average True Range was 21.88.

Raw Stochastic average of Cross Country Healthcares, Inc (CCRN) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 5.14%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 10.49% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.60 that was higher than 0.58 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.