Dicks Sporting Goods, Inc (DKS) average volume reaches $1.47M: Are the Stars Lining Up for Investors?

Dicks Sporting Goods, Inc (NYSE: DKS) started the day on Wednesday, with a price increase of 8.84% at $227.94, before settling in for the price of $209.42 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, DKS posted a 52-week range of $166.37-$254.60.

The Consumer Cyclical sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 33.29% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 33.29%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -7.32%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $89.68 million, simultaneously with a float of $63.98 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $20.44 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $220.97, while the 200-day Moving Average is $207.07.

Dicks Sporting Goods, Inc (DKS) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Specialty Retail Industry. Dicks Sporting Goods, Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 28.65%, in contrast to 72.21% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Sep 29 ’25, this organization’s President & CEO sold 20,083 shares at the rate of 220.69, making the entire transaction reach 4,432,133 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 299,990.

Dicks Sporting Goods, Inc (DKS) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 3.0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Dicks Sporting Goods, Inc’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -7.32% and is forecasted to reach 14.92 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 5.79% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 33.29% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Dicks Sporting Goods, Inc (NYSE: DKS) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Dicks Sporting Goods, Inc (DKS). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.37. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $18.33, and its Beta score is 1.20. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.37. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 145.60.

In the same vein, DKS’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 12.43, a figure that is expected to reach 3.18 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 14.92 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Dicks Sporting Goods, Inc (DKS)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Dicks Sporting Goods, Inc (NYSE: DKS), its last 5-days Average volume was 2.38 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 1.53 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 74.81% While, its Average True Range was 72.47.

Raw Stochastic average of Dicks Sporting Goods, Inc (DKS) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 76.64%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 99.15% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 8.86 that was higher than 6.77 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.