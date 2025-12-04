DocGo Inc (DCGO) is predicted to post EPS of -0.14 in the upcoming quarter : This Stock is Ticking Every Box for Top Investors

DocGo Inc (NASDAQ: DCGO) established initial surge of 12.46% at $1.08, as the Stock market unbolted on Wednesday, before settling in for the price of $0.96 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, DCGO posted a 52-week range of $0.87-$5.68.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -460.19%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $97.81 million, simultaneously with a float of $85.73 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $105.64 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.1505, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.7892.

DocGo Inc (DCGO) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the DocGo Inc industry. DocGo Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 12.36%, in contrast to 45.92% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 23 ’25, this organization’s Director bought 10,000 shares at the rate of 1.33, making the entire transaction reach 13,300 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 641,560. Preceding that transaction, on May 15 ’25, Company’s Director bought 15,000 for 1.43, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 21,450. This particular insider is now the holder of 631,560 in total.

DocGo Inc (DCGO) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.2 per share during the current fiscal year.

DocGo Inc’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -460.19% and is forecasted to reach -0.39 in the upcoming year.

DocGo Inc (NASDAQ: DCGO) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for DocGo Inc (DCGO). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.59. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.29. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 1.96.

In the same vein, DCGO’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.52, a figure that is expected to reach -0.14 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.39 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of DocGo Inc (DCGO)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [DocGo Inc, DCGO]. During the last 5-days, its volume was lower the volume of 1.1 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 69.59% While, its Average True Range was 57.91.

Raw Stochastic average of DocGo Inc (DCGO) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 23.40%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 95.53% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.0707 that was lower than 0.0860 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.