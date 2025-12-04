Dollar General Corp (DG) last month volatility was 2.84%: Don’t Ignore this Blaring Warning Signal

Dollar General Corp (NYSE: DG) started the day on Wednesday, with a price decrease of -0.13% at $109.89, before settling in for the price of $110.03 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, DG posted a 52-week range of $66.43-$117.95.

The Consumer Defensive Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was -5.08%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -5.08%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 4.08%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $220.11 million, simultaneously with a float of $219.16 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $24.19 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $102.52, while the 200-day Moving Average is $100.41.

Dollar General Corp (DG) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Discount Stores Industry. Dollar General Corp’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.43%, in contrast to 97.07% institutional ownership. Preceding that transaction, on Jun 17 ’25, Company’s EVP & Chief Merchandising Ofc sold 1,969 for 113.00, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 222,501. This particular insider is now the holder of 46,563 in total.

Dollar General Corp (DG) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.57 per share during the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Corp’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 4.08% and is forecasted to reach 6.71 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 8.22% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -5.08% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Dollar General Corp (NYSE: DG) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Dollar General Corp (DG). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.27. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $20.33, and its Beta score is 0.28. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.58. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 13.08.

In the same vein, DG’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 5.41, a figure that is expected to reach 0.95 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 6.71 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Dollar General Corp (DG)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Dollar General Corp (NYSE: DG), its last 5-days Average volume was 3.37 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 3.54 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 86.64% While, its Average True Range was 73.06.

Raw Stochastic average of Dollar General Corp (DG) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 64.71%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 83.99% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 2.74 that was higher than 2.66 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.