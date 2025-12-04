Enbridge Inc (ENB) EPS growth this year is 6.81%: Get Prepared for Trading Lift Off

As on Wednesday, Enbridge Inc (NYSE: ENB) started slowly as it slid -0.75% to $47.75, before settling in for the price of $48.11 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ENB posted a 52-week range of $39.73-$50.54.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Energy sector firm’s annual sales growth was -2.98%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -2.98%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 6.81%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $2.18 billion, simultaneously with a float of $2.18 billion. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $104.16 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $48.06, while the 200-day Moving Average is $46.11.

Enbridge Inc (ENB) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Oil & Gas Midstream industry. Enbridge Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.15%, in contrast to 52.02% institutional ownership.

Enbridge Inc (ENB) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Enbridge Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 6.81% and is forecasted to reach 2.23 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 6.87% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -2.98% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Enbridge Inc (NYSE: ENB) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Enbridge Inc (ENB). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.68. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $26.16, and its Beta score is 0.66. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.26. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 29.60.

In the same vein, ENB’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.82, a figure that is expected to reach 0.56 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 2.23 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Enbridge Inc (ENB)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Enbridge Inc, ENB], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 4.02 million was better the volume of 3.94 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 53.37% While, its Average True Range was 46.14.

Raw Stochastic average of Enbridge Inc (ENB) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 53.54%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 36.77% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.80 that was higher than 0.64 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.