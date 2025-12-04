Equinox Gold Corp (EQX) volume hits 4.88 million: A New Opening for Investors

Equinox Gold Corp (AMEX: EQX) flaunted slowness of -1.01% at $13.78, as the Stock market unbolted on Wednesday, before settling in for the price of $13.92 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, EQX posted a 52-week range of $4.95-$14.27.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 116.36%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $783.54 million, simultaneously with a float of $748.91 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $10.81 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $11.84, while the 200-day Moving Average is $8.22.

Equinox Gold Corp (EQX) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Equinox Gold Corp industry. Equinox Gold Corp’s current insider ownership accounts for 4.57%, in contrast to 56.25% institutional ownership.

Equinox Gold Corp (EQX) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.3 per share during the current fiscal year.

Equinox Gold Corp’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 116.36% and is forecasted to reach 1.33 in the upcoming year.

Equinox Gold Corp (AMEX: EQX) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Equinox Gold Corp (EQX). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.62. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $262.48, and its Beta score is 1.25. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 4.71. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 651.07.

In the same vein, EQX’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.05, a figure that is expected to reach 0.23 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.33 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Equinox Gold Corp (EQX)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Equinox Gold Corp, EQX]. During the last 5-days, its volume was lower the volume of 12.9 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 86.30% While, its Average True Range was 66.89.

Raw Stochastic average of Equinox Gold Corp (EQX) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 94.13%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 80.52% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.60 that was higher than 0.41 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.