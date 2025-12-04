FAT Brands Inc (FAT) recent quarterly performance of -71.09% is not showing the real picture

FAT Brands Inc (NASDAQ: FAT) open the trading on Wednesday, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -15.20% to $0.53, before settling in for the price of $0.62 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, FAT posted a 52-week range of $0.36-$4.10.

The Consumer Cyclical Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was -166.60%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -166.60%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -148.19%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $16.61 million, simultaneously with a float of $4.29 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $10.89 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.5698, while the 200-day Moving Average is $2.2691.

FAT Brands Inc (FAT) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Restaurants industry. FAT Brands Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 76.06%, in contrast to 6.40% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jun 04 ’25, this organization’s 10% Owner bought 7,139,667 shares at the rate of 4.37, making the entire transaction reach 31,200,345 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 51,778,412. Preceding that transaction, on May 30 ’25, Company’s Director bought 1,000 for 2.20, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 2,200. This particular insider is now the holder of 10,200 in total.

FAT Brands Inc (FAT) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -1.48 per share during the current fiscal year.

FAT Brands Inc’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -148.19% and is forecasted to reach -8.36 in the upcoming year.

FAT Brands Inc (NASDAQ: FAT) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for FAT Brands Inc (FAT). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.03. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.02.

In the same vein, FAT’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -13.35, a figure that is expected to reach -2.40 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -8.36 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of FAT Brands Inc (FAT)

[FAT Brands Inc, FAT] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 28.17% While, its Average True Range was 21.99.

Raw Stochastic average of FAT Brands Inc (FAT) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 7.73%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 15.85% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.1524 that was higher than 0.1175 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.