First Horizon Corporation (FHN) recently have taken one step ahead with the beta value of 0.63

As on Wednesday, First Horizon Corporation (NYSE: FHN) got off with the flyer as it spiked 1.84% to $22.72, before settling in for the price of $22.31 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, FHN posted a 52-week range of $15.19-$23.70.

The Financial Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was -0.31%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -0.31%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 18.53%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $500.37 million, simultaneously with a float of $486.09 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $11.19 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $21.76, while the 200-day Moving Average is $20.75.

First Horizon Corporation (FHN) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Banks – Regional industry. First Horizon Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.28%, in contrast to 92.69% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Nov 12 ’25, this organization’s EVP & Chief Accounting Officer sold 7,619 shares at the rate of 21.74, making the entire transaction reach 165,660 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 128,626.

First Horizon Corporation (FHN) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.45 per share during the current fiscal year.

First Horizon Corporation’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 18.53% and is forecasted to reach 1.96 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 12.25% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -0.31% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

First Horizon Corporation (NYSE: FHN) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for First Horizon Corporation (FHN). Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $13.75, and its Beta score is 0.63. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.30. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 40.39.

In the same vein, FHN’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.65, a figure that is expected to reach 0.45 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.96 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of First Horizon Corporation (FHN)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [First Horizon Corporation, FHN], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 3.8 million was lower the volume of 8.1 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 91.41% While, its Average True Range was 67.61.

Raw Stochastic average of First Horizon Corporation (FHN) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 74.87%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 99.15% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.53 that was lower than 0.54 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.