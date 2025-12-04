Fiserv, Inc (FISV) poses a Brand-New Opportunity for Investors with beta value of 0.80

As on Wednesday, Fiserv, Inc (NASDAQ: FISV) got off with the flyer as it spiked 5.87% to $66.95, before settling in for the price of $63.24 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, FISV posted a 52-week range of $59.56-$238.59.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Technology sector firm’s annual sales growth was 25.78%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 25.78%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -2.15%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $537.00 million, simultaneously with a float of $533.51 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $36.01 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $94.47, while the 200-day Moving Average is $154.81.

Fiserv, Inc (FISV) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Information Technology Services industry. Fiserv, Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.81%, in contrast to 92.86% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 02 ’25, this organization’s Chief Admin. and Legal Officer bought 7,900 shares at the rate of 63.19, making the entire transaction reach 499,201 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 61,285. Preceding that transaction, on Dec 01 ’25, Company’s Chief Financial Officer bought 17,000 for 62.41, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 1,060,970. This particular insider is now the holder of 24,453 in total.

Fiserv, Inc (FISV) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.77 per share during the current fiscal year.

Fiserv, Inc’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -2.15% and is forecasted to reach 8.42 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 1.49% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 25.78% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Fiserv, Inc (NASDAQ: FISV) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Fiserv, Inc (FISV). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.08. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $10.35, and its Beta score is 0.80. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.70. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 7.77.

In the same vein, FISV’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 6.47, a figure that is expected to reach 1.92 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 8.42 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Fiserv, Inc (FISV)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Fiserv, Inc, FISV], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 9.53 million was better the volume of 5.77 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 82.05% While, its Average True Range was 53.86.

Raw Stochastic average of Fiserv, Inc (FISV) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 6.81%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 90.56% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 1.98 that was lower than 2.84 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.