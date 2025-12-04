Fortinet Inc (FTNT) last month volatility was 2.84%: Don’t Ignore this Blaring Warning Signal

Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ: FTNT) flaunted slowness of -0.22% at $82.76, as the Stock market unbolted on Wednesday, before settling in for the price of $82.94 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, FTNT posted a 52-week range of $70.12-$114.82.

The Technology Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 42.92%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 42.92%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 13.63%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $742.90 million, simultaneously with a float of $618.07 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $61.54 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $83.47, while the 200-day Moving Average is $93.44.

Fortinet Inc (FTNT) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Fortinet Inc industry. Fortinet Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 16.89%, in contrast to 69.08% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Nov 03 ’25, this organization’s PRESIDENT & CEO sold 158,485 shares at the rate of 86.51, making the entire transaction reach 13,710,381 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 51,391,879. Preceding that transaction, on Nov 04 ’25, Company’s Chief Financial Officer sold 110 for 86.50, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 9,515. This particular insider is now the holder of 6,724 in total.

Fortinet Inc (FTNT) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.65 per share during the current fiscal year.

Fortinet Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 13.63% and is forecasted to reach 2.93 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 11.09% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 42.92% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ: FTNT) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Fortinet Inc (FTNT). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.94. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $34.07, and its Beta score is 1.06. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 9.39. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 30.34.

In the same vein, FTNT’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 2.43, a figure that is expected to reach 0.74 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 2.93 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Fortinet Inc (FTNT)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Fortinet Inc, FTNT]. During the last 5-days, its volume was lower the volume of 5.56 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 92.58% While, its Average True Range was 57.54.

Raw Stochastic average of Fortinet Inc (FTNT) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 33.80%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 91.71% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 1.94 that was lower than 2.20 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.