Freshpet Inc (FRPT) PE Ratio stood at $27.23: Odds are Looking Good After Recent Activity

As on Wednesday, Freshpet Inc (NASDAQ: FRPT) got off with the flyer as it spiked 6.91% to $62.18, before settling in for the price of $58.16 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, FRPT posted a 52-week range of $46.76-$164.07.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 168.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $48.79 million, simultaneously with a float of $48.04 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $3.03 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $53.64, while the 200-day Moving Average is $69.80.

Freshpet Inc (FRPT) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Packaged Foods industry. Freshpet Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.58%, in contrast to 119.86% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Nov 06 ’25, this organization’s President sold 63,135 shares at the rate of 55.21, making the entire transaction reach 3,485,494 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 160,476.

Freshpet Inc (FRPT) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.19 per share during the current fiscal year.

Freshpet Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 168.10% and is forecasted to reach 1.47 in the upcoming year.

Freshpet Inc (NASDAQ: FRPT) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Freshpet Inc (FRPT). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 4.61. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $27.23, and its Beta score is 1.72. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.81. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 1248.93.

In the same vein, FRPT’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 2.28, a figure that is expected to reach 0.41 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.47 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Freshpet Inc (FRPT)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Freshpet Inc, FRPT], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 1.22 million was lower the volume of 1.39 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 88.73% While, its Average True Range was 81.29.

Raw Stochastic average of Freshpet Inc (FRPT) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 50.74%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 92.27% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 2.22 that was lower than 2.56 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.