Fusion Fuel Green Ltd (HTOO) went up 11.71% yesterday: Is this the Most Sought-After Stock Today?

Fusion Fuel Green Ltd (NASDAQ: HTOO) started the day on Wednesday, with a price increase of 11.71% at $3.91, before settling in for the price of $3.5 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, HTOO posted a 52-week range of $2.92-$28.35.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Utilities sector firm’s annual sales growth was -91.50%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -91.50%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $1.81 million, simultaneously with a float of $1.66 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $7.08 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $4.26, while the 200-day Moving Average is $7.16.

Fusion Fuel Green Ltd (HTOO) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Utilities – Renewable Industry. Fusion Fuel Green Ltd’s current insider ownership accounts for 8.14%, in contrast to 0.62% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Aug 01 ’25, this organization’s 10% Owner bought 2,000,000 shares at the rate of 0.02, making the entire transaction reach 40,000 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 80,312,334.

Fusion Fuel Green Ltd (NASDAQ: HTOO) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Fusion Fuel Green Ltd (HTOO). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.36. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.76.

In the same vein, HTOO’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -14.22.

Technical Analysis of Fusion Fuel Green Ltd (HTOO)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Fusion Fuel Green Ltd (NASDAQ: HTOO), its last 5-days Average volume was 4.22 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 0.39 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 69.83% While, its Average True Range was 60.39.

Raw Stochastic average of Fusion Fuel Green Ltd (HTOO) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 10.20%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 73.88% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.28 that was lower than 0.47 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.