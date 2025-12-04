Geovax Labs Inc (GOVX) EPS is poised to hit -0.23 next quarter: How Investors Can Make It Count the Most?

Geovax Labs Inc (NASDAQ: GOVX) open the trading on Wednesday, with great promise as it jumped 7.77% to $0.4, before settling in for the price of $0.37 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, GOVX posted a 52-week range of $0.37-$2.75.

The company of the Healthcare sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 78.99%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 78.99%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 97.23%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $29.71 million, simultaneously with a float of $29.55 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $11.90 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.5193, while the 200-day Moving Average is $0.8650.

Geovax Labs Inc (GOVX) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Biotechnology industry. Geovax Labs Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.52%, in contrast to 11.51% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Aug 07 ’25, this organization’s Chief Medical Officer bought 1,107 shares at the rate of 0.67, making the entire transaction reach 742 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 3,494. Preceding that transaction, on Apr 10 ’25, Company’s Director bought 10,000 for 0.98, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 9,800. This particular insider is now the holder of 11,402 in total.

Geovax Labs Inc (GOVX) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.35 per share during the current fiscal year.

Geovax Labs Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 97.23% and is forecasted to reach -1.09 in the upcoming year.

Geovax Labs Inc (NASDAQ: GOVX) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Geovax Labs Inc (GOVX). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 3.57. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.55.

In the same vein, GOVX’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.89, a figure that is expected to reach -0.23 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -1.09 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Geovax Labs Inc (GOVX)

[Geovax Labs Inc, GOVX] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 16.21% While, its Average True Range was 40.95.

Raw Stochastic average of Geovax Labs Inc (GOVX) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 6.39%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 26.44% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.0355 that was lower than 0.0463 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.