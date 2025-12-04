Globalstar Inc (GSAT) recently have taken one step ahead with the beta value of 1.10

Globalstar Inc (NASDAQ: GSAT) started the day on Wednesday, with a price increase of 6.52% at $65.16, before settling in for the price of $61.17 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, GSAT posted a 52-week range of $17.24-$65.52.

The Communication Services Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 10.19%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 10.19%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 89.27%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $126.82 million, simultaneously with a float of $50.15 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $8.26 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $49.42, while the 200-day Moving Average is $30.05.

Globalstar Inc (GSAT) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Telecom Services Industry. Globalstar Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 60.46%, in contrast to 24.19% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 01 ’25, this organization’s VP & Chief Financial Officer sold 4,380 shares at the rate of 59.92, making the entire transaction reach 262,436 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 103,518.

Globalstar Inc (GSAT) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.02 per share during the current fiscal year.

Globalstar Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 89.27% and is forecasted to reach -0.13 in the upcoming year.

Globalstar Inc (NASDAQ: GSAT) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Globalstar Inc (GSAT). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.46. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 31.52. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 115.27.

In the same vein, GSAT’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.46, a figure that is expected to reach -0.04 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.13 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Globalstar Inc (GSAT)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Globalstar Inc (NASDAQ: GSAT), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.62 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 0.9 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 80.96% While, its Average True Range was 70.80.

Raw Stochastic average of Globalstar Inc (GSAT) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 99.17%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 97.50% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 3.88 that was higher than 2.54 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.