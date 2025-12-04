Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc (GDYN) last month performance of 6.03% certainly makes it a sizzling prospect

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on Wednesday, Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: GDYN) set off with pace as it heaved 8.58% to $9.49, before settling in for the price of $8.74 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, GDYN posted a 52-week range of $7.37-$25.50.

The Technology sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been -36.62% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -36.62%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -15.96%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $84.71 million, simultaneously with a float of $65.77 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $804.80 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $8.27, while the 200-day Moving Average is $11.40.

Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc (GDYN) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Information Technology Services industry. Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 22.45%, in contrast to 81.36% institutional ownership. Preceding that transaction, on Oct 31 ’25, Company’s CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER sold 737 for 9.00, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 6,633. This particular insider is now the holder of 465,289 in total.

Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc (GDYN) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.1 per share during the current fiscal year.

Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -15.96% and is forecasted to reach 0.47 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 5.54% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -36.62% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: GDYN) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc (GDYN). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 7.63. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $58.62, and its Beta score is 0.82. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.98. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 34.48.

In the same vein, GDYN’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.16, a figure that is expected to reach 0.09 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.47 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc (GDYN)

Going through the that latest performance of [Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc, GDYN]. Its last 5-days volume of 0.7 million was inferior to the volume of 0.94 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 84.74% While, its Average True Range was 74.42.

Raw Stochastic average of Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc (GDYN) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 54.78%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 88.50% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.37 that was lower than 0.39 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.