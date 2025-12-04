Grupo Supervielle S.A. ADR (SUPV) volume hits 1.96 million: A New Opening for Investors

Grupo Supervielle S.A. ADR (NYSE: SUPV) open the trading on Wednesday, with great promise as it jumped 7.33% to $11.72, before settling in for the price of $10.92 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, SUPV posted a 52-week range of $4.54-$19.49.

The Financial Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 10.09%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 10.09%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -78.58%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $79.00 million, simultaneously with a float of $78.97 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $925.88 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $8.72, while the 200-day Moving Average is $11.02.

Grupo Supervielle S.A. ADR (SUPV) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Banks – Regional industry. Grupo Supervielle S.A. ADR’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.03%, in contrast to 22.19% institutional ownership.

Grupo Supervielle S.A. ADR (SUPV) Earnings and Revenue Records

Grupo Supervielle S.A. ADR’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -78.58% and is forecasted to reach 1.20 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 6.85% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 10.09% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Grupo Supervielle S.A. ADR (NYSE: SUPV) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Grupo Supervielle S.A. ADR (SUPV). Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $60.47, and its Beta score is 1.77. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.57.

In the same vein, SUPV’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.19, a figure that is expected to reach 0.22 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.20 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Grupo Supervielle S.A. ADR (SUPV)

[Grupo Supervielle S.A. ADR, SUPV] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 83.66% While, its Average True Range was 63.76.

Raw Stochastic average of Grupo Supervielle S.A. ADR (SUPV) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 79.69%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 93.58% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.82 that was higher than 0.65 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.