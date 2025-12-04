Healthpeak Properties Inc (DOC) went down -4.16% yesterday: Is this the Most Sought-After Stock Today?

As on Wednesday, Healthpeak Properties Inc (NYSE: DOC) started slowly as it slid -4.16% to $17.29, before settling in for the price of $18.04 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, DOC posted a 52-week range of $16.63-$21.83.

The Real Estate sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 52.84% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 52.84%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -87.02%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $694.95 million, simultaneously with a float of $692.70 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $12.28 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $18.22, while the 200-day Moving Average is $18.26.

Healthpeak Properties Inc (DOC) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the REIT – Healthcare Facilities industry. Healthpeak Properties Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.32%, in contrast to 96.75% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Aug 06 ’25, this organization’s Director bought 1,450 shares at the rate of 17.05, making the entire transaction reach 24,730 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 810,016. Preceding that transaction, on Aug 04 ’25, Company’s President and CEO bought 1,490 for 16.83, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 25,077. This particular insider is now the holder of 211,906 in total.

Healthpeak Properties Inc (DOC) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.07 per share during the current fiscal year.

Healthpeak Properties Inc’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -87.02% and is forecasted to reach 0.30 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will decrease by -4.94% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 52.84% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Healthpeak Properties Inc (NYSE: DOC) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Healthpeak Properties Inc (DOC). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 101.40. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 4.38. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 10.66.

In the same vein, DOC’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.06, a figure that is expected to reach 0.07 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.30 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Healthpeak Properties Inc (DOC)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Healthpeak Properties Inc, DOC], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 6.71 million was better the volume of 6.62 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 52.53% While, its Average True Range was 34.99.

Raw Stochastic average of Healthpeak Properties Inc (DOC) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 21.64%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 5.36% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.37 that was higher than 0.37 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.