Humana Inc (HUM) is predicted to post EPS of -4.01 in the upcoming quarter : This Stock is Ticking Every Box for Top Investors

Humana Inc (NYSE: HUM) started the day on Wednesday, with a price increase of 6.18% at $256.92, before settling in for the price of $241.96 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, HUM posted a 52-week range of $206.87-$315.35.

The Healthcare Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was -13.05%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -13.05%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 5.26%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $120.27 million, simultaneously with a float of $120.01 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $30.90 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $262.73, while the 200-day Moving Average is $258.74.

Humana Inc (HUM) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Healthcare Plans Industry. Humana Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.22%, in contrast to 96.80% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 14 ’25, this organization’s President & CEO bought 6,530 shares at the rate of 229.25, making the entire transaction reach 1,496,984 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 30,474.

Humana Inc (HUM) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 10.7 per share during the current fiscal year.

Humana Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 5.26% and is forecasted to reach 12.37 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 6.31% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -13.05% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Humana Inc (NYSE: HUM) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Humana Inc (HUM). Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $24.08, and its Beta score is 0.46. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.24. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 19.97.

In the same vein, HUM’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 10.67, a figure that is expected to reach -4.01 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 12.37 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Humana Inc (HUM)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Humana Inc (NYSE: HUM), its last 5-days Average volume was 1.69 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 1.76 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 85.35% While, its Average True Range was 64.23.

Raw Stochastic average of Humana Inc (HUM) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 46.14%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 96.15% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 8.59 that was lower than 9.59 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.