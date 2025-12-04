ICICI Bank Ltd. ADR (IBN) volume hits 3.71 million: A New Opening for Investors

As on Wednesday, ICICI Bank Ltd. ADR (NYSE: IBN) got off with the flyer as it spiked 0.36% to $30.71, before settling in for the price of $30.6 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, IBN posted a 52-week range of $27.42-$34.56.

It was noted that the giant of the Financial sector posted annual sales growth of 32.61% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 32.61%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 5.49%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $3.57 billion, simultaneously with a float of $3.57 billion. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $109.77 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $30.89, while the 200-day Moving Average is $31.92.

ICICI Bank Ltd. ADR (IBN) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Banks – Regional industry. ICICI Bank Ltd. ADR’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.11%, in contrast to 18.02% institutional ownership.

ICICI Bank Ltd. ADR (IBN) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.4 per share during the current fiscal year.

ICICI Bank Ltd. ADR’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 5.49% and is forecasted to reach 1.83 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 11.12% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 32.61% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

ICICI Bank Ltd. ADR (NYSE: IBN) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for ICICI Bank Ltd. ADR (IBN). Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $18.24, and its Beta score is 0.40. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.09.

In the same vein, IBN’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.68, a figure that is expected to reach 0.38 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.83 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of ICICI Bank Ltd. ADR (IBN)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [ICICI Bank Ltd. ADR, IBN], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 4.31 million was lower the volume of 4.67 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 28.31% While, its Average True Range was 47.25.

Raw Stochastic average of ICICI Bank Ltd. ADR (IBN) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 21.41%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 33.91% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.36 that was higher than 0.32 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.