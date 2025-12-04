Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) distance from 200-day Simple Moving Average is $169.84: Right on the Precipice

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) started the day on Wednesday, with a price decrease of -0.04% at $205.33, before settling in for the price of $205.42 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, JNJ posted a 52-week range of $140.68-$207.81.

The Healthcare Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 0.55%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 0.55%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 8.87%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $2.41 billion, simultaneously with a float of $2.41 billion. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $494.70 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $192.49, while the 200-day Moving Average is $169.84.

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Drug Manufacturers – General Industry. Johnson & Johnson’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.12%, in contrast to 74.42% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Nov 26 ’25, this organization’s Director bought 1,250 shares at the rate of 206.15, making the entire transaction reach 257,688 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 1,849. Preceding that transaction, on Nov 26 ’25, Company’s 10% Owner sold 6,337 for 10.03, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 63,560. This particular insider is now the holder of 4,040,861 in total.

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.76 per share during the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 8.87% and is forecasted to reach 11.52 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 7.48% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 0.55% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Johnson & Johnson (JNJ). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.80. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $19.82, and its Beta score is 0.33. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 5.37. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 25.24.

In the same vein, JNJ’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 10.36, a figure that is expected to reach 2.53 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 11.52 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ), its last 5-days Average volume was 7.52 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 8.91 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 68.43% While, its Average True Range was 72.77.

Raw Stochastic average of Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 95.32%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 82.73% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 2.90 that was higher than 2.65 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.