JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) is set for another landmark as it hit the volume of 7.62 million

As on Wednesday, JPMorgan Chase & Co (NYSE: JPM) got off with the flyer as it spiked 1.38% to $312.13, before settling in for the price of $307.88 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, JPM posted a 52-week range of $202.16-$322.25.

The company of the Financial sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 12.99%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 12.99%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 11.01%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $2.72 billion, simultaneously with a float of $2.71 billion. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $849.70 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $306.79, while the 200-day Moving Average is $279.03.

JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Banks – Diversified industry. JPMorgan Chase & Co’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.38%, in contrast to 74.60% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Nov 07 ’25, this organization’s Head of Human Resources sold 966 shares at the rate of 311.92, making the entire transaction reach 301,311 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 58,479.

JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 5.24 per share during the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 11.01% and is forecasted to reach 21.23 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 8.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 12.99% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

JPMorgan Chase & Co (NYSE: JPM) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM). Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $15.46, and its Beta score is 1.07. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.06. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 18.52.

In the same vein, JPM’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 20.19, a figure that is expected to reach 4.94 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 21.23 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [JPMorgan Chase & Co, JPM], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 7.15 million was lower the volume of 9.31 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 79.29% While, its Average True Range was 59.67.

Raw Stochastic average of JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 74.21%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 69.44% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 6.94 that was higher than 5.61 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.