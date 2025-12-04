KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc (KALV) EPS growth this year is 87.71%: Get Prepared for Trading Lift Off

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: KALV) open the trading on Wednesday, with great promise as it jumped 8.43% to $14.66, before settling in for the price of $13.52 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, KALV posted a 52-week range of $7.30-$17.28.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Healthcare sector firm’s annual sales growth was -17.63%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -17.63%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 87.71%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $50.54 million, simultaneously with a float of $37.78 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $741.01 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $12.11, while the 200-day Moving Average is $12.62.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc (KALV) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Biotechnology industry. KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 25.25%, in contrast to 97.75% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Nov 24 ’25, this organization’s Chief Financial Officer sold 4,471 shares at the rate of 13.45, making the entire transaction reach 60,139 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 10,529. Preceding that transaction, on Nov 24 ’25, Company’s CHIEF DEVELOPMENT OFFICER sold 4,331 for 13.45, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 58,256. This particular insider is now the holder of 223,508 in total.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc (KALV) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.62 per share during the current fiscal year.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 87.71% and is forecasted to reach 0.91 in the upcoming year.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: KALV) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc (KALV). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 7.21. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 518.19.

In the same vein, KALV’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -4.00, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.91 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc (KALV)

[KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc, KALV] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 49.13% While, its Average True Range was 65.13.

Raw Stochastic average of KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc (KALV) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 61.86%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 50.14% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 1.00 that was higher than 0.73 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.