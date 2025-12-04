Korro Bio Inc (KRRO) last month volatility was 9.93%: Don’t Ignore this Blaring Warning Signal

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on Wednesday, Korro Bio Inc (NASDAQ: KRRO) set off with pace as it heaved 14.39% to $6.04, before settling in for the price of $5.28 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, KRRO posted a 52-week range of $5.20-$55.89.

The company of the Healthcare sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 21.83%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 21.83%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 4.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $9.40 million, simultaneously with a float of $5.23 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $56.88 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $31.09, while the 200-day Moving Average is $21.65.

Korro Bio Inc (KRRO) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry. Korro Bio Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 44.47%, in contrast to 66.04% institutional ownership.

Korro Bio Inc (KRRO) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -1.99 per share during the current fiscal year.

Korro Bio Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 4.00% and is forecasted to reach -7.67 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 7.76% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 21.83% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Korro Bio Inc (NASDAQ: KRRO) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Korro Bio Inc (KRRO). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 6.71. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 7.72.

In the same vein, KRRO’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -9.42, a figure that is expected to reach -2.03 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -7.67 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Korro Bio Inc (KRRO)

Going through the that latest performance of [Korro Bio Inc, KRRO]. Its last 5-days volume of 0.42 million indicated improvement to the volume of 0.23 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 22.99% While, its Average True Range was 20.62.

Raw Stochastic average of Korro Bio Inc (KRRO) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 1.65%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 43.62% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.53 that was lower than 2.97 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.