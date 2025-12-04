Kroger Co (KR) recent quarterly performance of -2.42% is not showing the real picture

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on Wednesday, Kroger Co (NYSE: KR) had a quiet start as it plunged -1.24% to $66.2, before settling in for the price of $67.03 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, KR posted a 52-week range of $57.69-$74.90.

The Consumer Defensive Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 12.51%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 12.51%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 7.05%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $663.00 million, simultaneously with a float of $657.01 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $43.87 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $66.49, while the 200-day Moving Average is $68.12.

Kroger Co (KR) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Grocery Stores industry. Kroger Co’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.86%, in contrast to 84.98% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jul 16 ’25, this organization’s Director sold 3,810 shares at the rate of 71.61, making the entire transaction reach 272,834 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 85,850.

Kroger Co (KR) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.23 per share during the current fiscal year.

Kroger Co’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 7.05% and is forecasted to reach 5.28 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 8.33% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 12.51% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Kroger Co (NYSE: KR) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Kroger Co (KR). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.54. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $16.76, and its Beta score is 0.59. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.30. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 19.46.

In the same vein, KR’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 3.95, a figure that is expected to reach 1.03 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 5.28 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Kroger Co (KR)

Going through the that latest performance of [Kroger Co, KR]. Its last 5-days volume of 5.75 million was inferior to the volume of 7.02 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 66.67% While, its Average True Range was 48.74.

Raw Stochastic average of Kroger Co (KR) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 29.33%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 47.38% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 1.36 that was higher than 1.36 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.