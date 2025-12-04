MaxCyte Inc (MXCT) volume hits 1.26 million: A New Opening for Investors

MaxCyte Inc (NASDAQ: MXCT) open the trading on Wednesday, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -3.18% to $1.52, before settling in for the price of $1.57 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, MXCT posted a 52-week range of $1.26-$5.20.

The Healthcare sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been -11.37% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -11.37%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 0.43%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $106.64 million, simultaneously with a float of $98.26 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $162.15 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.6136, while the 200-day Moving Average is $2.1535.

MaxCyte Inc (MXCT) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Medical Devices industry. MaxCyte Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 7.89%, in contrast to 70.68% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jun 25 ’25, this organization’s Director sold 10,684 shares at the rate of 2.09, making the entire transaction reach 22,378 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 39,893. Preceding that transaction, on Aug 13 ’25, Company’s CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER bought 50,000 for 1.29, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 64,500. This particular insider is now the holder of 161,811 in total.

MaxCyte Inc (MXCT) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.06 per share during the current fiscal year.

MaxCyte Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 0.43% and is forecasted to reach -0.26 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 19.63% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -11.37% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

MaxCyte Inc (NASDAQ: MXCT) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for MaxCyte Inc (MXCT). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 7.27. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 4.71.

In the same vein, MXCT’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.43, a figure that is expected to reach -0.08 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.26 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of MaxCyte Inc (MXCT)

[MaxCyte Inc, MXCT] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 12.91% While, its Average True Range was 37.44.

Raw Stochastic average of MaxCyte Inc (MXCT) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 23.42%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 19.72% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.1157 that was higher than 0.1070 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.