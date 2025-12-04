Morgan Stanley (MS) EPS growth this year is 23.91%: Get Prepared for Trading Lift Off

As on Wednesday, Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) got off with the flyer as it spiked 2.74% to $173.72, before settling in for the price of $169.09 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, MS posted a 52-week range of $94.33-$171.77.

The Financial sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 8.89% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 8.89%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 23.91%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $1.59 billion, simultaneously with a float of $1.21 billion. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $276.09 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $161.77, while the 200-day Moving Average is $139.57.

Morgan Stanley (MS) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Capital Markets industry. Morgan Stanley’s current insider ownership accounts for 23.83%, in contrast to 62.23% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Oct 31 ’25, this organization’s Chairman and CEO sold 100,000 shares at the rate of 164.34, making the entire transaction reach 16,434,440 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 574,986.

Morgan Stanley (MS) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.79 per share during the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 23.91% and is forecasted to reach 10.54 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 13.44% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 8.89% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Morgan Stanley (MS). Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $17.83, and its Beta score is 1.20. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.44. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 26.69.

In the same vein, MS’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 9.74, a figure that is expected to reach 2.40 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 10.54 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Morgan Stanley (MS)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Morgan Stanley, MS], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 4.39 million was lower the volume of 6.3 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 92.90% While, its Average True Range was 71.09.

Raw Stochastic average of Morgan Stanley (MS) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 99.28%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 98.51% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 4.36 that was higher than 3.12 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.