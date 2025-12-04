MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc (MSM) plunge -6.32% in a week: will this be a lucky break through?

MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc (NYSE: MSM) open the trading on Wednesday, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -3.50% to $82.82, before settling in for the price of $85.82 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, MSM posted a 52-week range of $68.10-$94.31.

The Industrials sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been -4.60% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -4.60%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 12.97%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $55.79 million, simultaneously with a float of $45.42 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $4.62 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $87.55, while the 200-day Moving Average is $84.11.

MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc (MSM) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Industrial Distribution industry. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 18.58%, in contrast to 86.08% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Nov 18 ’25, this organization’s Director bought 22,870 shares at the rate of 84.96, making the entire transaction reach 1,943,037 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 2,328,192. Preceding that transaction, on Nov 13 ’25, Company’s Director bought 6,666 for 90.14, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 600,873. This particular insider is now the holder of 9,537 in total.

MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc (MSM) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.89 per share during the current fiscal year.

MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 12.97% and is forecasted to reach 4.79 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 12.12% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -4.60% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc (NYSE: MSM) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc (MSM). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.80. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $23.22, and its Beta score is 0.84. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.23. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 19.18.

In the same vein, MSM’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 3.57, a figure that is expected to reach 0.95 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 4.79 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc (MSM)

[MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc, MSM] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 33.28% While, its Average True Range was 33.93.

Raw Stochastic average of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc (MSM) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 8.59%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 11.86% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 2.51 that was higher than 1.93 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.