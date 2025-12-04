Nabors Industries Ltd (NBR) distance from 200-day Simple Moving Average is $37.14: Right on the Precipice

Nabors Industries Ltd (NYSE: NBR) open the trading on Wednesday, with great promise as it jumped 9.68% to $54.93, before settling in for the price of $50.08 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, NBR posted a 52-week range of $23.27-$73.95.

The Energy Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 26.66%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 26.66%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 168.92%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $14.56 million, simultaneously with a float of $9.03 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $799.84 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $45.99, while the 200-day Moving Average is $37.14.

Nabors Industries Ltd (NBR) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Oil & Gas Drilling industry. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Sep 11 ’25, this organization’s 10% Owner sold 312,378 shares at the rate of 41.04, making the entire transaction reach 12,819,603 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 1,406,052.

Nabors Industries Ltd (NBR) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -1.64 per share during the current fiscal year.

Nabors Industries Ltd’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 168.92% and is forecasted to reach -7.48 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 48.38% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 26.66% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Nabors Industries Ltd (NYSE: NBR) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Nabors Industries Ltd (NBR). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.93. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $5.69, and its Beta score is 0.96. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.26.

In the same vein, NBR’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 9.65, a figure that is expected to reach -1.60 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -7.48 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Nabors Industries Ltd (NBR)

[Nabors Industries Ltd, NBR] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 92.11% While, its Average True Range was 72.23.

Raw Stochastic average of Nabors Industries Ltd (NBR) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 98.03%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 95.53% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 2.58 that was higher than 2.36 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.