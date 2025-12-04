National Energy Services Reunited Corp (NESR) surge 2.65% in a week: will this be a lucky break through?

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on Wednesday, National Energy Services Reunited Corp (NASDAQ: NESR) set off with pace as it heaved 5.67% to $14.73, before settling in for the price of $13.94 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, NESR posted a 52-week range of $5.20-$14.50.

It was noted that the giant of the Energy sector posted annual sales growth of 11.99% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 11.99%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -4.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $100.78 million, simultaneously with a float of $85.46 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.48 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $12.17, while the 200-day Moving Average is $8.44.

National Energy Services Reunited Corp (NESR) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services industry. National Energy Services Reunited Corp’s current insider ownership accounts for 15.20%, in contrast to 66.47% institutional ownership.

National Energy Services Reunited Corp (NESR) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.25 per share during the current fiscal year.

National Energy Services Reunited Corp’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -4.90% and is forecasted to reach 1.48 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 33.81% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 11.99% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

National Energy Services Reunited Corp (NASDAQ: NESR) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for National Energy Services Reunited Corp (NESR). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.92. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $20.52, and its Beta score is 0.25. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.17. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 32.10.

In the same vein, NESR’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.72, a figure that is expected to reach 0.25 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.48 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of National Energy Services Reunited Corp (NESR)

Going through the that latest performance of [National Energy Services Reunited Corp, NESR]. Its last 5-days volume of 0.89 million indicated improvement to the volume of 0.63 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 69.37% While, its Average True Range was 69.06.

Raw Stochastic average of National Energy Services Reunited Corp (NESR) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 99.32%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 97.03% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.64 that was higher than 0.46 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.