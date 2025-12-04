Ncino Inc (NCNO) last month performance of -4.41% certainly makes it a sizzling prospect

Ncino Inc (NASDAQ: NCNO) established initial surge of 4.54% at $25.57, as the Stock market unbolted on Wednesday, before settling in for the price of $24.46 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, NCNO posted a 52-week range of $18.75-$42.88.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Technology sector firm’s annual sales growth was -1.33%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -1.33%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 23.41%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $115.44 million, simultaneously with a float of $110.77 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $2.96 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $25.66, while the 200-day Moving Average is $27.13.

Ncino Inc (NCNO) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Ncino Inc industry. Ncino Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 4.36%, in contrast to 111.57% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Nov 04 ’25, this organization’s CEO & President sold 10,006 shares at the rate of 25.81, making the entire transaction reach 258,285 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 618,597. Preceding that transaction, on Nov 04 ’25, Company’s Director sold 4,881 for 25.81, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 125,993. This particular insider is now the holder of 1,187,580 in total.

Ncino Inc (NCNO) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.22 per share during the current fiscal year.

Ncino Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 23.41% and is forecasted to reach 0.99 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 23.04% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -1.33% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Ncino Inc (NASDAQ: NCNO) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Ncino Inc (NCNO). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.97. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 5.17. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 49.55.

In the same vein, NCNO’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.29, a figure that is expected to reach 0.20 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.99 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Ncino Inc (NCNO)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Ncino Inc, NCNO]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 1.84 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 57.02% While, its Average True Range was 60.62.

Raw Stochastic average of Ncino Inc (NCNO) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 18.93%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 74.55% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.77 that was lower than 0.89 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.