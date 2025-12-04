New Horizon Aircraft Ltd (HOVR) poses a Brand-New Opportunity for Investors with beta value of 2.98

As on Wednesday, New Horizon Aircraft Ltd (NASDAQ: HOVR) got off with the flyer as it spiked 11.84% to $1.7, before settling in for the price of $1.52 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, HOVR posted a 52-week range of $0.35-$4.18.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -581.15%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $39.56 million, simultaneously with a float of $33.61 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $73.70 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $2.3446, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.4291.

New Horizon Aircraft Ltd (HOVR) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Aerospace & Defense industry. New Horizon Aircraft Ltd’s current insider ownership accounts for 22.48%, in contrast to 15.27% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Oct 14 ’25, this organization’s Head of People and Strategy sold 100,000 shares at the rate of 3.72, making the entire transaction reach 372,000 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 163,588. Preceding that transaction, on Oct 15 ’25, Company’s Chief Executive Officer sold 46,000 for 4.00, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 184,000. This particular insider is now the holder of 265,286 in total.

New Horizon Aircraft Ltd (HOVR) Earnings and Revenue Records

New Horizon Aircraft Ltd’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -581.15% and is forecasted to reach -0.60 in the upcoming year.

New Horizon Aircraft Ltd (NASDAQ: HOVR) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for New Horizon Aircraft Ltd (HOVR). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 7.97. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $16.18, and its Beta score is 2.98.

In the same vein, HOVR’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.11, a figure that is expected to reach -0.12 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.60 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of New Horizon Aircraft Ltd (HOVR)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [New Horizon Aircraft Ltd, HOVR], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 0.53 million was lower the volume of 1.13 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 78.59% While, its Average True Range was 49.77.

Raw Stochastic average of New Horizon Aircraft Ltd (HOVR) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 17.88%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 56.87% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.1824 that was lower than 0.2249 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.