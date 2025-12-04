Newmont Corp (NEM) is 3.56% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

As on Wednesday, Newmont Corp (NYSE: NEM) started slowly as it slid -0.92% to $89.65, before settling in for the price of $90.48 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, NEM posted a 52-week range of $36.86-$98.58.

It was noted that the giant of the Basic Materials sector posted annual sales growth of -5.57% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -5.57%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 82.83%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $1.10 billion, simultaneously with a float of $1.09 billion. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $97.83 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $86.56, while the 200-day Moving Average is $64.99.

Newmont Corp (NEM) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Gold industry. Newmont Corp’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.13%, in contrast to 79.08% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 01 ’25, this organization’s Director sold 2,080 shares at the rate of 92.36, making the entire transaction reach 192,109 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 32,709.

Newmont Corp (NEM) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.81 per share during the current fiscal year.

Newmont Corp’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 82.83% and is forecasted to reach 7.87 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 35.36% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -5.57% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Newmont Corp (NYSE: NEM) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Newmont Corp (NEM). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.56. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $13.94, and its Beta score is 0.43. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 4.60. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 15.98.

In the same vein, NEM’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 6.43, a figure that is expected to reach 1.79 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 7.87 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Newmont Corp (NEM)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Newmont Corp, NEM], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 7.5 million was lower the volume of 11.63 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 80.63% While, its Average True Range was 55.91.

Raw Stochastic average of Newmont Corp (NEM) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 79.34%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 66.96% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 3.20 that was higher than 2.40 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.