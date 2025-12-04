NextNav Inc (NN) EPS is poised to hit -0.15 next quarter: How Investors Can Make It Count the Most?

As on Wednesday, NextNav Inc (NASDAQ: NN) got off with the flyer as it spiked 6.21% to $14.54, before settling in for the price of $13.69 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, NN posted a 52-week range of $9.05-$18.54.

The company of the Technology sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 40.78%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 40.78%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -19.05%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $134.73 million, simultaneously with a float of $90.35 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.96 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $13.40, while the 200-day Moving Average is $13.65.

NextNav Inc (NN) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Software – Infrastructure industry. NextNav Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 32.99%, in contrast to 50.04% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 02 ’25, this organization’s CEO, President and Director sold 69,853 shares at the rate of 13.82, making the entire transaction reach 965,201 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 1,340,799.

NextNav Inc (NN) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.15 per share during the current fiscal year.

NextNav Inc’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -19.05% and is forecasted to reach -0.65 in the upcoming year.

NextNav Inc (NASDAQ: NN) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for NextNav Inc (NN). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 11.54. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 353.87.

In the same vein, NN’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.29, a figure that is expected to reach -0.15 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.65 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of NextNav Inc (NN)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [NextNav Inc, NN], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 1.04 million was lower the volume of 1.35 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 85.27% While, its Average True Range was 66.19.

Raw Stochastic average of NextNav Inc (NN) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 49.73%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 97.09% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.86 that was higher than 0.82 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.