No matter how cynical the overall market is Anixa Biosciences Inc (ANIX) performance over the last week is recorded 12.27%

Anixa Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: ANIX) established initial surge of 15.48% at $4.85, as the Stock market unbolted on Wednesday, before settling in for the price of $4.2 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ANIX posted a 52-week range of $2.07-$4.98.

The Healthcare Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 7.73%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 7.73%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 8.97%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $32.82 million, simultaneously with a float of $31.14 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $159.65 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $4.13, while the 200-day Moving Average is $3.28.

Anixa Biosciences Inc (ANIX) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Anixa Biosciences Inc industry. Anixa Biosciences Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 5.40%, in contrast to 16.59% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jul 31 ’25, this organization’s Director bought 10,000 shares at the rate of 3.08, making the entire transaction reach 30,800 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 953,334. Preceding that transaction, on Jul 30 ’25, Company’s Chief Executive Officer bought 5,000 for 3.16, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 15,800. This particular insider is now the holder of 579,925 in total.

Anixa Biosciences Inc (ANIX) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.1 per share during the current fiscal year.

Anixa Biosciences Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 8.97% and is forecasted to reach -0.34 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 5.42% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 7.73% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Anixa Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: ANIX) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Anixa Biosciences Inc (ANIX). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 8.45.

In the same vein, ANIX’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.34, a figure that is expected to reach -0.08 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.34 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Anixa Biosciences Inc (ANIX)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Anixa Biosciences Inc, ANIX]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 0.13 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 54.33% While, its Average True Range was 65.00.

Raw Stochastic average of Anixa Biosciences Inc (ANIX) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 93.75%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 93.02% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.27 that was higher than 0.21 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.