No matter how cynical the overall market is Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc (CWAN) performance over the last week is recorded -3.75%

Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc (NYSE: CWAN) established initial surge of 1.24% at $21.3, as the Stock market unbolted on Wednesday, before settling in for the price of $21.04 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CWAN posted a 52-week range of $15.73-$32.00.

The Technology Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 119.42%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 119.42%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 19.25%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $288.28 million, simultaneously with a float of $276.40 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $6.23 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $18.87, while the 200-day Moving Average is $21.99.

Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc (CWAN) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc industry. Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 4.08%, in contrast to 97.29% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Nov 25 ’25, this organization’s Chief Financial Officer sold 29,700 shares at the rate of 22.00, making the entire transaction reach 653,400 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 333,983.

Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc (CWAN) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.16 per share during the current fiscal year.

Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 19.25% and is forecasted to reach 0.69 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 24.38% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 119.42% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc (NYSE: CWAN) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc (CWAN). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.93. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $13.92, and its Beta score is 0.68. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 9.73. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 75.99.

In the same vein, CWAN’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.53, a figure that is expected to reach 0.15 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.69 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc (CWAN)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc, CWAN]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 3.99 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 44.63% While, its Average True Range was 59.67.

Raw Stochastic average of Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc (CWAN) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 78.11%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 72.67% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.84 that was higher than 0.66 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.