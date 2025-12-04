No matter how cynical the overall market is Cosmos Health Inc (COSM) performance over the last week is recorded -21.83%

Cosmos Health Inc (NASDAQ: COSM) started the day on Wednesday, with a price decrease of -10.81% at $0.49, before settling in for the price of $0.55 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, COSM posted a 52-week range of $0.28-$1.32.

The company of the Healthcare sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 28.41%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 28.41%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $31.87 million, simultaneously with a float of $24.85 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $17.14 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.8774, while the 200-day Moving Average is $0.6423.

Cosmos Health Inc (COSM) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Medical Distribution Industry. Cosmos Health Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 28.84%, in contrast to 3.48% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Nov 28 ’25, this organization’s Chief Executive Officer bought 76,360 shares at the rate of 0.64, making the entire transaction reach 49,000 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 6,459,985. Preceding that transaction, on Nov 25 ’25, Company’s Chief Executive Officer bought 55,732 for 0.63, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 35,000. This particular insider is now the holder of 6,383,625 in total.

Cosmos Health Inc (NASDAQ: COSM) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Cosmos Health Inc (COSM). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.84. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.29.

In the same vein, COSM’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.71.

Technical Analysis of Cosmos Health Inc (COSM)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Cosmos Health Inc (NASDAQ: COSM), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.86 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 0.62 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 0.80% While, its Average True Range was 20.10.

Raw Stochastic average of Cosmos Health Inc (COSM) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 6.84%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 0.25% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.0688 that was lower than 0.1031 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.