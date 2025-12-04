No matter how cynical the overall market is Gevo Inc (GEVO) performance over the last week is recorded 12.02%

As on Wednesday, Gevo Inc (NASDAQ: GEVO) got off with the flyer as it spiked 7.87% to $2.33, before settling in for the price of $2.16 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, GEVO posted a 52-week range of $0.92-$2.98.

The company of the Basic Materials sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 32.11%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 32.11%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 45.06%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $242.12 million, simultaneously with a float of $230.72 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $564.58 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $2.19, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.57.

Gevo Inc (GEVO) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Specialty Chemicals industry. Gevo Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 4.78%, in contrast to 35.00% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Nov 20 ’25, this organization’s Chief Cust Mkt & Brnd Officer sold 5,000 shares at the rate of 1.99, making the entire transaction reach 9,936 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 280,823. Preceding that transaction, on Nov 13 ’25, Company’s Director sold 75,597 for 2.02, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 152,782. This particular insider is now the holder of 278,265 in total.

Gevo Inc (GEVO) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.05 per share during the current fiscal year.

Gevo Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 45.06% and is forecasted to reach -0.16 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 25.66% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 32.11% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Gevo Inc (NASDAQ: GEVO) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Gevo Inc (GEVO). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.60. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 4.67.

In the same vein, GEVO’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.19, a figure that is expected to reach -0.05 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.16 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Gevo Inc (GEVO)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Gevo Inc, GEVO], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 2.37 million was lower the volume of 5.06 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 92.22% While, its Average True Range was 71.46.

Raw Stochastic average of Gevo Inc (GEVO) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 66.12%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 98.04% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.12 that was lower than 0.13 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.