No matter how cynical the overall market is Midland States Bancorp Inc (MSBI) performance over the last week is recorded 15.35%

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on Wednesday, Midland States Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ: MSBI) set off with pace as it heaved 7.07% to $18.79, before settling in for the price of $17.55 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, MSBI posted a 52-week range of $14.24-$27.36.

The Financial Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was -10.19%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -10.19%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -424.19%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $21.54 million, simultaneously with a float of $20.13 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $404.95 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $16.35, while the 200-day Moving Average is $17.33.

Midland States Bancorp Inc (MSBI) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Banks – Regional industry. Midland States Bancorp Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 6.58%, in contrast to 65.84% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Feb 07 ’25, this organization’s Director bought 2,000 shares at the rate of 19.97, making the entire transaction reach 39,940 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 4,000. Preceding that transaction, on Jan 30 ’25, Company’s Director bought 1,000 for 20.00, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 20,000. This particular insider is now the holder of 2,000 in total.

Midland States Bancorp Inc (MSBI) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.61 per share during the current fiscal year.

Midland States Bancorp Inc’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -424.19% and is forecasted to reach 2.66 in the upcoming year.

Midland States Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ: MSBI) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Midland States Bancorp Inc (MSBI). Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.74. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 1.70.

In the same vein, MSBI’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -6.05, a figure that is expected to reach 0.37 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 2.66 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Midland States Bancorp Inc (MSBI)

Going through the that latest performance of [Midland States Bancorp Inc, MSBI]. Its last 5-days volume of 0.26 million indicated improvement to the volume of 0.13 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 90.46% While, its Average True Range was 81.67.

Raw Stochastic average of Midland States Bancorp Inc (MSBI) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 94.79%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 93.72% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.61 that was higher than 0.52 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.